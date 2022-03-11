Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Drops By 64.1%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $2.2808 dividend. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

