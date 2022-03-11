Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Increases By 208.8%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

