Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Drops By 68.2%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

EDI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 29,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.