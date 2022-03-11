Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases By 493.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 493.9% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Santos stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.
About Santos
Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.
