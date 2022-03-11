Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Increases By 2,226.7%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,428,600 shares, a growth of 2,226.7% from the February 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PPJE opened at $0.00 on Friday. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

