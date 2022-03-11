Short Interest in Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Grows By 406.0%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 406.0% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NOVKY remained flat at $$38.29 during trading hours on Friday. Pao Novatek has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

