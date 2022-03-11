Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 340.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.2001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRRTY shares. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

