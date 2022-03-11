Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declines By 70.0%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KPELY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Keppel has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

