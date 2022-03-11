Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Decreases By 91.0%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

GNMA stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

