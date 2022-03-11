Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Grows By 885.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 885.6% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. 79,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,150. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
