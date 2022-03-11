Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Grows By 885.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 885.6% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. 79,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,150. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

