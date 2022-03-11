Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Grows By 1,055.6%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,055.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. Geberit has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.