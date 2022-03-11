Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 1,028.6%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deswell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSWL opened at $3.64 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

