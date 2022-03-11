Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Drops By 65.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. Charlie’s has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

