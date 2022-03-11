Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Drops By 65.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Charlie’s stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. Charlie’s has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
