Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Grows By 1,600.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS COOSF opened at $36.16 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

