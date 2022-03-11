Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Grows By 1,600.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS COOSF opened at $36.16 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.
