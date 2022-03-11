Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 91.7%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
