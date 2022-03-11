Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 91.7%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.