Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Declines By 91.2%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

