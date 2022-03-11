Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rises By 489.8%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 489.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

AKBTY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

