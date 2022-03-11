Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.41) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,350.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

