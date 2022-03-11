Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $34.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $553.18. 2,979,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $880.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,265.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $511.20 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

