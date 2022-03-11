Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 2,013,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,184. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

