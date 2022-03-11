SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. SHIELD has a market cap of $121,596.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,462.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.04 or 0.06667105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00266573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.89 or 0.00739659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00067600 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00389761 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.