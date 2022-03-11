Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

