Semux Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $9,798.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007719 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

