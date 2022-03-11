Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,402. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.