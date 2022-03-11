Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 261,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.72. 396,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

