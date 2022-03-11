Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $149.75. 32,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.