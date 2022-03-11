Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $12.63 on Friday, reaching $642.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,682. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.60 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $7,606,163. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

