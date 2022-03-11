Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

