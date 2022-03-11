Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,000. Anaplan accounts for about 3.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $43,311,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Anaplan by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $24,117,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 3,094,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,788. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

