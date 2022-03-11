Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.19. 36,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,836. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,075 shares of company stock valued at $83,353,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

