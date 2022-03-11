Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,424 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

