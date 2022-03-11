Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.50. 17,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

