Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 209,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

