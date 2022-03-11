Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

