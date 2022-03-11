Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 26,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,373. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.
In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.