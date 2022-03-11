Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 26,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,373. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

