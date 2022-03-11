Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

PLUG stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

