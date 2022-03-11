Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.