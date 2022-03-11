Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

