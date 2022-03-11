Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 3,775,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.