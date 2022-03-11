Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,026,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.99. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $86.35 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

