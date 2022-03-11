Scout Investments Inc. Sells 315 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IX. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
