Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 64,271 Shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of Thorne Healthtech worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.