Scotiabank Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$10.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders purchased a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.