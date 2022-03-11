Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$87.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.96.

TSE:TOU opened at C$50.81 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$22.59 and a 12-month high of C$53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,767,731.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

