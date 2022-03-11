Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

