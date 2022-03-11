Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.41. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

