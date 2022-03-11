Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 531,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 354,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 191,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

