Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,677 MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in MSD Acquisition by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,137 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,125,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,005,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 652,630 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

