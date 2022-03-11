Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ellington Financial by 145.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ellington Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ellington Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

