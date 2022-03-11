Savills plc (LON:SVS) Declares Dividend of GBX 55.40

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SVS opened at GBX 1,208.39 ($15.83) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,361.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($19.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.