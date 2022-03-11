Savills plc (LON:SVS) Declares Dividend of GBX 55.40

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SVS opened at GBX 1,208.39 ($15.83) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,361.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($19.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56.
Savills Company Profile (Get Rating)
