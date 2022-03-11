Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous interim dividend of $0.0075.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
