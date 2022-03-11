Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous interim dividend of $0.0075.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Saunders International alerts:

About Saunders International (Get Rating)

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.